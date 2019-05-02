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Alien Visitation | Interview with Rev. John Polk | Stories of the Supernatural
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5 views • May 02, 2019
Rev. Polk was gifted with the ability to be a channel and a medium. In his book, “Yahweh, The Biblical God, is an Alien” Polk adds his insights into Ancient Alien Theory as a theologian, in the area of exospirituality and how we humans should value our own human experience over what we are told is reality.
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
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