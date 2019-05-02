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Something Spooky in the Dark and Other Scary Stories | Supernatural StoryTime E14
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13 views • May 02, 2019
You wake up in the middle of then night, and then notice that something is moving in the dark shadows of your room.
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Supernatural StoryTime https://www.supernaturalstorytime.com
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Supernatural StoryTime https://www.supernaturalstorytime.com
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