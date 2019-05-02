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When a 5 year old gets cancer what happens to your faith?
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4 views • May 02, 2019
Josh Peck, author, researcher, Skywatch TV host and most importantly the father of Nathan Peck joins us today. He will update us on Nathans progress in his battle against cancer, talk about how his faith remained strong and how prayer has sent little Nathan into remission after only 50 days of treatment.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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