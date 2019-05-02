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TOP 10 MOST ELITE SPECIAL FORCES IN THE WORLD
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223 views • May 02, 2019
Elite special forces are some of the best-trained and most formidable units a country can boast.
Whether emerging from the water to silently take out guards or storming a plane to rescue the hostages and eliminate the hostage-takers, special forces take on some of the hardest missions and live some of the most secret lives in the military world. These troops are the ones that states look to in order to get the job done.
Whether emerging from the water to silently take out guards or storming a plane to rescue the hostages and eliminate the hostage-takers, special forces take on some of the hardest missions and live some of the most secret lives in the military world. These troops are the ones that states look to in order to get the job done.
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