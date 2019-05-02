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Marrying a Filipina Woman in Cebu City Philippines
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74 views • May 02, 2019
Jason, an Australian man traveled to Cebu City Philippines where he met and married his Filipina bride Kimberley.
Cebu City has an appeal to Western men, especially in Australia due to the close proximity between the countries.
Filipinas living in the Philippines are 90% fluent in English and Filipinos in Cebu City conduct all business in English.
This appeals to many Western men who are interested in meeting, dating and marrying foreign women but are weary of learning a new language.
Cebu City has an appeal to Western men, especially in Australia due to the close proximity between the countries.
Filipinas living in the Philippines are 90% fluent in English and Filipinos in Cebu City conduct all business in English.
This appeals to many Western men who are interested in meeting, dating and marrying foreign women but are weary of learning a new language.
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