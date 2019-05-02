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Why Scientists Don't Freak Out About UFO Videos
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287 views • May 02, 2019
If you've been online recently, you've probably seen this. This is one of two clips released by the Department of Defense. Both videos show a thermal image of an unidentified flying object. The videos have been widely shared and scrutinized. A lot of people think this is the first real evidence that extraterrestrials exist, and that they've visited us here on Earth.
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