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2May19 Black Prison Sites for Dissidents, Blacklists for Press, Goldman Wants Profits, Not Medical Cures
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50 views • May 02, 2019
The war against a free press accelerates with a list of over 500 sites targeted for economic blacklist. Then, the wife of one prisoner joins us to tell how US political dissidents are treated like terrorists in a Gitmo-like site in Indiana. And, medical tyranny ramps up as Goldman Sachs admits curing disease is NOT A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS MODEL.
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