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Video: Must See MSM Admits Tap Water The Most Dangerous Thing In Your Life
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1472 views • May 02, 2019
A new study reveals that drinking California tap water can lead to cancer and the best way to avoid toxins in the water is to filter it. Alex breaks down the propaganda being pushed by leftists like David Hogg to demonize those that take their health seriously and use water filters such as the unmatched AlexaPure available at InfowarsStore.com.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/alexapure-pro-water-filtration-system.html
https://www.infowarsstore.com/alexapure-pro-water-filtration-system.html
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