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Poynter “Institute” Blacklists 515 Sites for MSM
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15 views • May 02, 2019
Drudge, InfoWars, Breitbart, DailyCaller, Project Veritas, JudicialWatch and many, many others have been selected for economic blacklisting by the new mainstream media shill you never heard of — Poynter Institute. Who are they and why are the Koch brothers, Soros, Washington Post, NPR, Voice of America & other funding them and how do they threaten Freedom of the Press and Free Speech?
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