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REVEALED: Black Sites in US for Dissidents
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333 views • May 02, 2019
The feds, no longer in legal jeopardy for torture or other violations of human rights, have at least 2 black sites in the US where dissidents are treated like terrorists and housed with terrorists. The wife of one prisoner, Marty Gottesfeld, speaks out
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