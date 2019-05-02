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Hillary Clinton Continues Tour Of Corruption
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202 views • May 02, 2019
Hillary Clinton was interviewed by Rachel Maddow and in an epic display of MSM propaganda continued to cast President Trump as a traitor who colluded with the Russians against America. Alex breaks down how the left is still shocked by the results of the 2016 election.
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