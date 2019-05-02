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Leftist Elite Promote Globalist Agenda To Demoralize America
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457 views • May 02, 2019
Leftist Democrats, hollywood, and the media constantly promote division and identity politics in an attempt to demoralize patriots. Alex explains how going toe to toe with the globalists can actually make patriots stronger.
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