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Liberal Professor Wears Bulletproof Vest to Protest Campus Carry
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111 views • May 02, 2019
"As political theater goes, I guess [wearing a bulletproof vest] has been fairly successful. But it also demonstrates to me the un-seriousness of his argument." —Cam Edwards
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