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AG Barr defends handling of Mueller report in Senate hearing
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3 views • May 02, 2019
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree on Attorney General William Barr's handling of the Mueller report.
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newspoliticsspecial counselpresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networktrump administrationcongressbarrbill barrrobert muellerrussia investigationmueller reportcavutoneil cavutoag barrwilliam barrattorney generalcoast to coastmueller investigationattorney general barrattorney general william barrobstruction of justicemueller report senate hearing
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