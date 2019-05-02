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Top Public - Antigravity Visual Declassification - Threat Horizon
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80 views • May 02, 2019
Re-posted from here: https://archive.org/details/Upload-TheMovie2016-2019-525mbVersion-StatusTopPublic-GetTogether
Top Public - Antigravity Visual Declassification 2016-2019 - Play on TV For Your Neighbors as Censored on Matrix Cable TV
Government secretly has Anti-gravity Spy SpaceShips disguised in jet-shaped frames (so distracted people see it as some slow-ass jet) forming a semi-secret Sky-Spy-Net over us, since 2015.
Silent Zero-Point-Energy Platforms in our Skies. Kinda Important, eh?
Top Public - Antigravity Visual Declassification 2016-2019 - Play on TV For Your Neighbors as Censored on Matrix Cable TV
Government secretly has Anti-gravity Spy SpaceShips disguised in jet-shaped frames (so distracted people see it as some slow-ass jet) forming a semi-secret Sky-Spy-Net over us, since 2015.
Silent Zero-Point-Energy Platforms in our Skies. Kinda Important, eh?
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