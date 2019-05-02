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Napolitano: Barr misled lawmakers on Mueller complaint
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6 views • May 02, 2019
Attorney General Bill Barr testified he had no knowledge of frustrations with the with his public summary of the Mueller report weeks after the special counsel sent him a letter criticizing the document. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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