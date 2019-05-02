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Full Show – Barr Vaporizes Democrat Hoaxers – 05/01/2019
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607 views • May 02, 2019
CNN had its worst month in four years, taking a 26% drop in viewers from just a year ago. Joining today’s show is rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent breaking down how the latest shifts in the NRA will impact patriots. Also, broadcasting in-studio is health expert Mike Adams explaining what Americans can do to protect their loved ones from the unvetted masses pouring into the country. Lastly, independent journalist Brandon delivers powerful insight of events the MSM won’t touch.
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