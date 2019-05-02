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NASA Admits Planet Earth May Die Due To Carbon Dioxide Deficiency @ 0.04
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713 views • May 02, 2019
Mike Adams joins Alex in studio to discuss a study highlighted by NASA that reveals rising carbon dioxide levels are having a tremendously positive impact on the re-greening of planet Earth.
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