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DEMOCRATS COMPLETELY UNHINGED AT WILLIAM BARR HEARING
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55 views • May 02, 2019
Major breaking news on all front today as the situation in Venezuela intensifies. The William Barr hearing is exposing the Democrats for the frauds and morons they are as leftist violence continues to increase nationwide. Owen Shroyer holds Jacob Wohl's feet to the fire in an exclusive interview.
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