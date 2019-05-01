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Deadly Diseases Pouring Over The Southern Border Ignored By Democrats
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353 views • May 01, 2019
We watch and do nothing as the recent diesease outbreak is coming to the states in the form of illegals spreading foreign deadly diseases. Owen breaks down how the Democratic party plays off the disease epidemic, openly ignoring the truth.
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