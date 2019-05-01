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Single Reporter Takes On Dozens Of Antifa Thugs
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12 views • May 01, 2019
Brandon from That's The Point with Brandon joins the show to discuss the Trump Leftist Derangement syndrome even further, recounting his account of the most event involving Trump protestors. Dozens of Antifa Protesters came for Brandon, and this singular report took em all on without backing down.
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