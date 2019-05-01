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JACOB WOHL RESPONDS TO ACCUSATION HE FAKED BUTTIGIEG SEXUAL ASSAULT
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7 views • May 01, 2019
As the accusation around Paul Buttigieg swirl on D.C. Capitol streets, Jacob Wohl is the latest democratic hit, where accusations of his involvement of the accusations being "falsified". Jacob pleads his case live on air during the War Room.
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