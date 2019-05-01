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Miracle Restores Autistic Boy's Speech
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12 views • May 01, 2019
A young boy with severe autism suddenly regains the ability to speak after years of silence. What is the medical miracle that brought him out of the darkness into the light? And why is the government and big pharmaceutical industry doing everything in their power to preven this knowledge from getting out? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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