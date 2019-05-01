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Kamala Harris Wants Trump Charged For Non-Existent Crimes
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13 views • May 01, 2019
Kamala Harris continues her tirade against the Mueller Report's legitimacy regarding Barr consensus on the details. As Barr clears Trump's name of knowingly being involved, Harris insists on finding damning evidence that just doesn't exist.
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