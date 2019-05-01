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VIOLENCE STRIKES AGAIN: Leftist Thugs Rip Off Trump Hats In The Streets
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23 views • May 01, 2019
Millie Weaver joins today's War Room to discuss the most recent bout of Trump hating leftists littering the streets, even some going so far as to rip MAGA right off of strangers' head in the streets. Owen has had enough, and Millie is convinced they have all lost their minds.
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