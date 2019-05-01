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CDC To Impose Medical Martial Law Over Measles
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16 views • May 01, 2019
The Centers For Disease Control plans to implement medical martial law in the United States of America due to the alleged measles and mumps epidemic. Interstate travel will be banned. Forced vaccinations will be imposed. Children will be wrenched from the loving arms of their parents. Families will be separated. Cities will be quarantined. It’s coming. And it’s all part of the plan to control you. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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