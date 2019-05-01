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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 5/01/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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57 views • May 01, 2019
Find me on Bitchute.com for the latest HD Alex episodes.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as broadcast, w/ commercials, promo's, product specials, etc.
PROVEN LIAR & FAKE NEWS KING BRIAN WILLIAMS: ‘NOT CORRECT’ THAT MUELLER FOUND NO COLLUSION
ANTI-AMERICA, RACIST DEMOCRAT REP ILHAN OMAR: “THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE THE COUNTRY OF WHITE PEOPLE”
MIKE ADAMS: NUMBERS IN ON WATER FILTERS & GLYPHOSATE
Guests:
Ted Nugent
Mike Adams
Brandon
4th Hr Host: Mike Adams
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as broadcast, w/ commercials, promo's, product specials, etc.
PROVEN LIAR & FAKE NEWS KING BRIAN WILLIAMS: ‘NOT CORRECT’ THAT MUELLER FOUND NO COLLUSION
ANTI-AMERICA, RACIST DEMOCRAT REP ILHAN OMAR: “THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE THE COUNTRY OF WHITE PEOPLE”
MIKE ADAMS: NUMBERS IN ON WATER FILTERS & GLYPHOSATE
Guests:
Ted Nugent
Mike Adams
Brandon
4th Hr Host: Mike Adams
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