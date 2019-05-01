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More Than Just Liberty, We Are Fighting For The Survival Of The Human Race
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549 views • May 01, 2019
Globalists have been attacking the population on multiple fronts by pushing spiked vaccines, geo-engineering, and abortions. Mike Adams breaks down why Infowars is so important not only in the fight for liberty, but also in the fight for the survival of humanity.
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