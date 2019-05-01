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Creepy Stalker at Creepy Joe Biden's Rally
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132 views • May 01, 2019
Millie Weaver goes to a Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to interview attendees. A creepy Biden supporter spots Weaver and follows her around telling everyone she tries to interview not to talk to her. Weaver informed the police at the event of the mans creepy stalking and police told the man to stop which finally ended his chase.
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