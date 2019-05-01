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MUST SEE! Ted Nugent Releases Firestorm On The Alex Jones Show
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275 views • May 01, 2019
Ted Nuget, the Motorcity Madman, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the communist/ socialist celebration today know commonly as 'May Day' as they reassure listeners that liberty-loving, patriotic Americans are everywhere across this country, and they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
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