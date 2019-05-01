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What If Animals Went To World War With Humans?
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126 views • May 01, 2019
It’s good to be at the top of the food-chain, but what if that was to suddenly change? What if all the animals in the world suddenly overlooked their differences, teamed up as one united force, and decided to take on mankind? How would humans be able to deal with it? Which of the world’s animal species would prove to be the most formidable? That’s what we’ll find out today, in this episode of The Infographics Show, What if Animals went to battle with Humans?
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