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A libertarian vegan who loves Ted Nugent???
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148 views • May 01, 2019
We need to unite with our brothers and sisters, with animals and plants, we need to come together and help each other out even if we dont agree on every thing. The only way we will truly be free and soverign is if we empower ourselves through knowledge and stop dividing ourselves over every thing. Please love each other, the spirit of love will conquer all and bring each one of us to a greater understanding of our purpose on this beautiful planet. I love you all. A better world is possible
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