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“Roof Koreans”, SWAT, Riots, Revolutions: America & Right to Bear Arms
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284 views • May 01, 2019
The Venezuelan revolt, military support of a corrupt dictatorship, the LA riots after Rodney King 27 years ago, the Watts riots 28 years earlier, LA’s militarized police — all of these are important lessons about the people’s right to keep and bear arms that even the NRA, Republican governors and President Trump don’t fully embrace.
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