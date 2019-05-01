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1May19 Barr Brawl in Senate, Venezuela Underscores 2A Importance
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22 views • May 01, 2019
None of the senators (except one) bothered to read the 99.9% unredacted Mueller report on “obstruction”. In fact, they can barely read aloud the prepared questions from their staffers as they take on AG Barr. And, is Venezuela a coup or a grassroots revolt? Either way the country has important lessons for the US beyond “regime change” — especially on the vulnerability of a disarmed people. We look at the response of armed Korean businessmen to LA riots 27 years ago.
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