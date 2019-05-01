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Kirsten Gillibrand Is Embarrassingly Ignorant on the Firearm Debate
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6 views • May 01, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand wasted so much of her breath on demonizing the firearms industry with incorrect facts that she forgot that the murder rate is at an all-time low while firearms ownership is at an all-time high.
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