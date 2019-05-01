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Mayor Bill Peduto Continues to Grandstand and Tout Himself as an Anti-2A Hero
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0 view • May 01, 2019
"Remember: gun owners who wear a t-shirt that says 'We Will Not Comply' are, according to the left, potential terrorists. When the mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, says he won't comply with state law, he's a hero—at least in his own mind." —Cam Edwards
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