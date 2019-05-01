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According to the Left, Support for Gun Rights Is Immoral
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2 views • May 01, 2019
"I think there are better ways to go about [combating gun violence] than restricting the rights of Americans, then going after millions of legally owned firearms in this country. That doesn't make me immoral. And it doesn't make any of these gun-control advocates any more moral than gun owners." —Cam Edwards
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