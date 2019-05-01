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CT Court's Ruling Puts Firearms Manufacturers in the Crosshairs
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7 views • May 01, 2019
A Connecticut court ruled that Remington can be held responsible for the massacre at Sandy Hook. The precedent is frightening, and this could be the first of many rulings that put gun manufacturers on the firing line.
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