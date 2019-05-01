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Trump sues banks to block release of his business records
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4 views • May 01, 2019
Former Clinton senior adviser Mark Penn on former Vice President Joe Biden's first 2020 campaign rally, the debate over border security and President Trump suing to block the release of his business records.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariaborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationjoe bidenborder wallbidenillegalsjoe 2020joe biden rallymark pennmark penn fox businessmilken conferencetrump business recordstrump suestrump suing banks
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