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Pardon Our Gunsplaining, but Kirsten Gillibrand Is Flat-Out Wrong
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5 views • May 01, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand set out on the campaign trail with a flimsy attempt at talking the gun-control talk. She did herself a great disservice and gave us something to laugh at: her policy knowledge.
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