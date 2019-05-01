© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Trump: Congress' subpoenas are presidential harassment
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 01, 2019
Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump on the Congressional subpoenas and former Vice President Joe Biden's comments on the Trump economy.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesspresident trumpeconomydonald trumpfox businessfox business network2020 electionjoe bidenstuart varneyvarneyus economyvarney and companyvarney u0026 cotrump economyeric trumpsubpoenatrump suing bankscongress subpoenacongressional subpoenaseric trump fox businessjoe2020trump subpoena
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.