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The Beginning (& the End) Of (Teresa) MAY ... 😁
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8 views • May 01, 2019
Streamed live 1st May 2019
Birds are disappearing from cities due to the assault of 5G
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Birds are disappearing from cities due to the assault of 5G
Countries reliant on wireless technology Canada 24% USA 19% Russia 16% Spain 15% France 9% UK 5%.
An effect of artificial intelligence is that 60-70% of jobs in 2050 may not exist
Extinction Rebellion's call for 1 child policy
Green climate movement appears to be promoting population reduction
2nd May 2019 7.30pm Ian R Crane will be joined with David Noakes and Lyn Thyer on Humanity V's Insanity
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