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Mueller says AG Barr's summary did not 'capture' the context of the Russia probe
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5 views • May 01, 2019
DiGenova & Toensing’s Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova on the report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller objected to Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Russia probe.
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newspoliticsbusinessspecial counselpresident trumppresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkbreaking newsjustice departmentbill barrrobert muellerrussia investigationlou dobbsmueller reportag barrwilliam barrattorney generalmueller investigationredacted mueller reportlou dobbs primetimedigenovamueller report releasesummary mueller report
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