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Gardasil Vaccine Victims and Deaths - Did You Know
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29 views • May 01, 2019
Gardasil Vaccine Victims and Deaths - Did You Know
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
UNpreventable risk - 95% of HPV infections are recovered from on their own
Preventable risks - HPV Vaccine Side effects include death, autoimmune disease, paralysis, pain....
Vaccines are bio Weapons
Gardasil Vaccine Victims and Deaths - Did You Know.mp4
source - https://youtu.be/KB2ZvCWXSY0
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
UNpreventable risk - 95% of HPV infections are recovered from on their own
Preventable risks - HPV Vaccine Side effects include death, autoimmune disease, paralysis, pain....
Vaccines are bio Weapons
Gardasil Vaccine Victims and Deaths - Did You Know.mp4
source - https://youtu.be/KB2ZvCWXSY0
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