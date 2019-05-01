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Massive Military Movement In California!! TIME TO WAKE UP PEOPLE!
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120 views • May 01, 2019
Credits to Jane Tande on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA. Thank you Jeffrey from the deleted YouTube channel ChemtrailMtnView, for sharing these important videos, revealing more military activity in California! This was documented in Sacramento County, more specifically on Roseville Road. Being as how the train was so long, these tanks stretched into Roseville! Please share this video everywhere you can to help bring awareness to those still sleeping..
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