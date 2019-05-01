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Trump meets with Pelosi, Schumer at White House
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15 views • May 01, 2019
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi speak to press after a White House meeting. The top two Democrats in Congress are meeting with President Trump for the first time in months to discuss improvements to U.S. infrastructure.
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