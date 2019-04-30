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4/30/19 #GUAIDOBAMA: VZ COUP "YES, WE CAN!" PELOSI/TRUMP AGENDA 21 #REGIMECHANGE
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44 views • May 01, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Apr 30, 2019
4/30/19: The Venezuela Regime Change program reached the next level today as we see Leopoldo Lopez rejoin the fight at Juan Guaido's side. Meanwhile, Pelosi/Shumer find common ground with President Trump today on the need for $2 Trillion tax payer dollars to fund the end of our Constitutional rights with the building of the SMART, "green, futuristic" infrastructure outlined in Agenda 21/30.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Bolton says "No options off the table" today re VZ regime change:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N73bR...
ABC news bite on the "Opposition protests" in VZ today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmIBP...
#GlobalNews has been reporting live coverage all day on YT. You may be able to still see it "live."
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress...
Juan Guaido and the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Republican Institute:
https://popularresistance.org/the-mak...
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/c...
YAFTV's January video on Juan Guaido:
https://youtu.be/6jUmcEn6Jpo
To learn about the May 3, 12 pm SF rally for Free Speech:
https://www.demandfreespeech.org
You can follow Adrienna DiCioccio:
https://twitter.com/search?q=adrienna...
Pelosi/Shumer press conference today after meeting with POTUS about infrastructure:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbNuQ...
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. WE ARE FREE!
Other ways to support the channel: PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE!
Published on Apr 30, 2019
4/30/19: The Venezuela Regime Change program reached the next level today as we see Leopoldo Lopez rejoin the fight at Juan Guaido's side. Meanwhile, Pelosi/Shumer find common ground with President Trump today on the need for $2 Trillion tax payer dollars to fund the end of our Constitutional rights with the building of the SMART, "green, futuristic" infrastructure outlined in Agenda 21/30.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Bolton says "No options off the table" today re VZ regime change:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N73bR...
ABC news bite on the "Opposition protests" in VZ today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmIBP...
#GlobalNews has been reporting live coverage all day on YT. You may be able to still see it "live."
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress...
Juan Guaido and the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Republican Institute:
https://popularresistance.org/the-mak...
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/c...
YAFTV's January video on Juan Guaido:
https://youtu.be/6jUmcEn6Jpo
To learn about the May 3, 12 pm SF rally for Free Speech:
https://www.demandfreespeech.org
You can follow Adrienna DiCioccio:
https://twitter.com/search?q=adrienna...
Pelosi/Shumer press conference today after meeting with POTUS about infrastructure:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbNuQ...
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. WE ARE FREE!
Other ways to support the channel: PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE!
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