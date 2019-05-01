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Full Show – FBI Issues National Terror Alert! Warns Public Of ANTIFA Plot – 04/30/2019
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568 views • May 01, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Heavy gunfire is being exchanged in the region as Maduro claims he has “total loyalty” of his military leaders. Meanwhile in America, Dems are continuing to issue more subpoenas targeting Trump over his financial history. Joining today’s show is former CIA analyst Larry Johnson sharing exclusive details on the world’s hottest events.
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