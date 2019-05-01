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CIA Warns Deep State Planning Civil War To Stop Trump
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344 views • May 01, 2019
Deep State actors have used the MSM to spread a false narrative about Trump in hopes that a civil war would break out in America. Former C.I.A analyst Larry C. Johnson joins Alex to expose the nefarious tactics meant to start violence in hopes they can stop Trump and regain power.
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