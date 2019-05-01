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Chlorine Dioxide in Municipal Drinking Systems
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425 views • May 01, 2019
Chlorine Dioxide is an extremely safe and cost effective alternative to Chlorine. Scotmas are leading the way in implementing Chlorine Dioxide for a number of municipal water disinfection projects around the world.
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